Woman takes kid camping because husband is sick, MIL checks on him, but he's gone.

Neat-Pay-7558 says:

My husband (42M), our toddler, and I (34F) were going camping when he got terrible diarrhea and couldn’t come. While I was gone, my mom (who has a room at our house) checked on him, and he was gone.

She texted, thinking he had come on the trip. He didn’t, so I asked him if he went out. He told me he was sleeping, so my mom missed him. I asked where he was sleeping because she said she looked all over, and he stopped responding to my texts. My mom asked him about it because he told her he was sleeping in the guest room.