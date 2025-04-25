Man 'likes' classmate's Instagram post from school talent show, 'GF called me a creep.' AITA?

"It kinda disgusts me you're looking at any other woman, I don't do that. I would never disrespect you like that. I would also not seek out attention like that from anyone- or give it. I deserve the same. Especially some lame pole dancer. That's just disrespectful." AITA? I genuinely just wanted to like the post as a way of supporting a friend and classmate. I’m not attracted to her at all nor do I see her in that way.

Edit: to address why that’s the only post of hers I liked, the girl’s ENTIRE page is her pole dancing. Literally every post is of pole dancing. If I liked more posts of hers I’m not sure if that would be better.

