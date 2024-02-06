Man compares his girlfriend to Taylor Swift to 'teach her a lesson.' AITA?

Now my girlfriend is a huge "Swiftie" and ever since she heard that Taylor was dating Travis Kelce she's been watching the KC games. Well last week we were watching the conference finals together and after the game the cameras were following the two of them for a bit. I decided my girlfriend needed a taste of her own medicine. I said "It must be nice to date someone like Taylor Swift."

My girlfriend looked at me weird and asked me what I meant. I said Taylor is smart, beautiful, and supports her boyfriend all the people I've dated (I've only dated 2 including Rachel) are mean, condescending and prey on my insecurities. She said she isn't those things. I told her she has been absolutely acting that way for months and made me feel worthless. She started crying and called me an ahole.