Man gets angry when GF's family accommodates their vegan friends over his request for meat, 'You guys are terrible hosts!'

Terrible_Study_8021 writes:
My (29 M) girlfriend, Sandra (29 F), and I have been dating for a while now. She invited me to have dinner at her parents', and I said yes. Before I could arrive, though, she asked me whether I'd like there to be any vegetarian options.
I told her that I'd prefer non-vegetarian options. She agreed to inform her parents about it. She later texted me to confirm that there would be non-vegetarian options as well. This was a week before the date of the dinner.
When I arrived at the house, she told me that the food was going to be vegan. She explained that a friend of her father's (along with his son) would be arriving that day from somewhere else. It was a surprise visit, as they informed her family, who then agreed. As they're vegan, they decided to change the cuisine.
I was very much annoyed at that, but I kept my silence. The discussion mostly turned towards them, and they also barely seemed to recognize I was there while they had fun. In the end, though, her father actually told me, "We have to discuss something in private together, so perhaps you can leave to your house now?"
I got fed up at that and told them, "Oh, sure. You basically ask me what I'd like to have, brush that out at the last moment, and then hardly pay any attention to me before essentially asking me to leave at the end. I am disappointed in all of you; you guys are terrible hosts."
That resulted in a huge argument, while Sandra accused me of not being accommodating, being childish, and that I should have been grateful I was even invited, etc. I left, but I wonder whether I did anything wrong. AITA?
OP responded to some comments:
HUNGWHITEBOI25 says:
I don’t mind being downvoted to hell here but, no OP is NTA (Not the A%@hole) and I dont get all the “YTA” votes. Lets review: Girlfriend specifically asked him what he’d like…then the day of, with no warning they completely change the menu.
The entire evening Op was ignored by everyone (despite him being a guest aswell). The father basically said “ya get out now, we need to discuss things privately.” No i agree 100% they ARE terrible hosts.
I’m guessing if Op had been TOLD all these things in advance he likely wouldn’t have minded, but they didn’t. No OP you’re NTA however…you have very likely just bombed your relationship with your GF.
OP responded:
Yeah, I would not have minded if I knew in advance... would have probably asked to reschedule the date.
NoGuarantee3961 says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here) is more appropriate. Changing of cuisine because of late breaking info is IMP one of those punches you roll with.
Asking you to leave because they need to discuss some things is way out of line though, and even in the earlier thing, you could have been informed. But, your blow up was rude and inappropriate too.
madlyqueen says:
Yeah, I agree. I think OP is not TA for being upset about the situation or how it was handled, because it was terribly rude, but OP could have responded in a much better way that might have made him seem like the classy one in the situation. I wouldn't want to hang out with any of these people, honestly.
000-Hotaru_Tomoe says:
I go with ESH. You acted like a sulky toddler because you had to endure one vegan meal, and in the end you threw an epic tantrum.
The discussion was mostly turned towards them and they also barely seemed to recognize I was there while they had fun. That's where they were wrong: if you have guests, you should put them at ease and involve them into the conversation.
What do you think? Was OP right to not pay her brother back?