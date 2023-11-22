Man gets angry when GF's family accommodates their vegan friends over his request for meat, 'You guys are terrible hosts!'

I was very much annoyed at that, but I kept my silence. The discussion mostly turned towards them, and they also barely seemed to recognize I was there while they had fun. In the end, though, her father actually told me, "We have to discuss something in private together, so perhaps you can leave to your house now?"

I got fed up at that and told them, "Oh, sure. You basically ask me what I'd like to have, brush that out at the last moment, and then hardly pay any attention to me before essentially asking me to leave at the end. I am disappointed in all of you; you guys are terrible hosts."