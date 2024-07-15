Man confused when fiancé is 'offended' by his gymnastics skills; 'She ghosted me AND our wedding planner.' UPDATED 2X

We lived in different states for a few years after graduation, then both moved to the same city and decided to live together. Before moving in together we talked about all this music we were gonna make.

She seemed really serious about starting a band. I was really excited; I had been getting really into the local music scene in our former city as an audience member, befriending local musicians and such, and playing/writing music at home in my free time had become my favorite hobby.

A few weeks before we moved in together, I sent her a clip of a song I had written, thinking we could work on it together when we moved in together. She never responded. When we started living together she would always decline when I asked if she wanted to plan a time to work on music together.