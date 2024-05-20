Man has confusing evening with ex-wife; 'What does this mean for us and the kids?' AITA? UPDATED

I actually hosted a family dinner a couple nights ago. While our boys still dont know about us I made the excuse that it would be good for the four of us to have a meal together. And honestly my wife really has changed.

She was more open with the kids and was more interested in hearing about things like sports, hanging out with friends, and hobbies. My kids responded really well and for the first time in a while our sons were enthusiastically engaging and connecting with their mom.

She also planned a trip to the zoo for the four of us like we used to do when the boys were young. I think my older one got a little suspicious and rolled with it but the fact that we have coparented so well has been a great cover.