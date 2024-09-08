Man seriously considers calling off engagement after fiancé calls him 'not exciting.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this man is confused by his fiancé's rude comment, he asks the internet:
I (29M) know this may sound like a huge overreaction on my part, but my head has been ringing ever since this happened.
I've been engaged to my fiancee (28F) for a few months now. We had dated for just shy of two years prior to that. It would be cliche to say everything was going great, but for the most part it was good. My family really took a liking to her which was also really great.
Now I've never been the one to think too much about how I'm viewed as a partner, but all of that changed recently. I basically overheard her on the phone, telling her friend that if she wants to ''find the one'', excitement isn't important.
She basically said ''____ (me) isn't exciting, but he makes me feel safe and that's when I realized I wanted to settle down with him''
This hit me kinda hard. Reddit, I've read these types of posts before. You know, the whole ''she goes for bad boys then settles with a safe shmuck'' type of thing. But I don't think that's what she meant, so the day after I just straight up told her that I overheard her talking about me and that I don't understand what she meant by not finding my exciting
She then told me that it's true that she doesn't find me exciting, but that doesn't matter. I honestly felt very hurt. Maybe my ego is fragile? Idk, but it was a surprise to me because I felt like the way I see myself in my head was colliding with how she sees me, and it made me feel spaced out
I asked her what she means by not finding my exciting, and she didn't seem to know how to even answer. She could see I was upset and as pathetic as this sounds, I made an excuse to leave and said we'll talk about it later. Ever since then, my head has been spinning.
I ride motorcycles. I have tattoos. I go to the gym. I do MMA as a hobby. So how is it that I'm not the exciting guy? I've always seen myself as being that exciting guy. My ex was basically obsessed with me and constantly made it clear she found me exciting
But mw now fiancee, doesn't see me as exciting for whatever reason. I was honestly shocked because I felt my sense of self kinda crumble. And what made it worse is I am excited by her. When I see her, I want to rip her clothes off, I want to do things, I think about her.
But she seemingly doesn't see me the same way at all? As crazy as this sounds, I have considered calling off the engagement entirely. Am I being crazy here?
Just_somebody_onhere
I think I get her, and get your take too, and it can just be some definitions here. Real talk - Your sense of being an exciting man is having a motorcycle, some ink, and going to the gym to wrestle? Your idea of being excited is ripping hr clothes off?
Dude. Gonna buy that convertible when you hit 50, or the newish trend, an all black Jeep with no hard top? Everything you’ve posted is honestly rather routine and safe….
You wear your insecurities like a light up name badge in how you describe yourself, by the way, and don’t even see it about yourself. “I do manly thing I am manly and exciting”, it is kinda funny to see from an outside perspective, probably not funny for you to hear that though.
Exciting guys are the idiots who are unpredictable, truly off the wall, and while fun to be around, aren’t anyone to aspire to be or be with.
The guys who keep flipping jobs because they go on “adventures”, who tip toe the line of illegal for funzies, who can turn the happy hour in to a rave…. Exciting, for sure. And doesn’t sound like you. And that is no a bad thing!
Being predictable and safe is a good thing. I’d encourage you to stop overthinking here
OOP But the thing is, I never saw myself as that safe stable guy. All my exes described me as exciting and clearly saw me that way t's the self image I always had of myself. Now I'm suddenly not that guy? I'm gonna have to talk to her more about this but it really feels like the way I view myself has been shattered. Very hard to describe the feeling
Fire_on_water_kai
NTA for feeling hurt, and your partner did you no favors by not answering the question. Spiraling is going to lead to the end of the relationship for certain.
I wouldn't call it off just yet. She really needs to explain the whole "exciting" thing. Some women with shitty relationship pasts think exciting is toxic behavior (cheating, disrespect, etc.), maybe she has kinks, who knows. Your view of excitement is probably different.
Definitely talk before pulling the plug. She could've said this all wrong, or if it's the worst, you at least knew before you got married, and it's easier to break up than divorce.
agah78n writes:
NTA for having feelings but I would explore it with her. A longterm partner tends to be a stable partner. Life is at times a roller coaster but it shouldnt always be High stakes action. Im not sure what she defines as "exciting" but explore that with her.
It sounds like she loves you and feels safe and that is what a partner should be - home. I'd suggest even pre-marital counseling, so you can navigate this with someone whom is neutral and can help guide the discussion
slight13 writes:
Soft YTA. What does this even mean "a person is exciting"? Is this meant in the sense that you never know what they do next and therefore getting a lot of surprises?
And why should this be seen as a good thing by everybody? Some ppl like not knowing how life will be tomorrow, others like stability and safety. So forsomeone prefering stability, having an "exciting" partner would not be a good thing.
If i meet someone who does a lot of exciting stuff like meet with the greatest minds of our time to discuss the big topics or travels to different countries all the time to do development work or something and experiences all kind of adventures, i would might say they live an exciting life. But at the same time i wouldn't want to be with them bc i prefer stability.
But i had to laugh at "i'm riding a motorcycle and have tattoos" - i don't think thats already considered as exciting by a lot of ppl.
So i guess what you consider as exciting and what she considers as exciting is not the same thing and she would not be with you if you would be what she considers exciting. So i don't know why you are miffed about this. You are exactly the type of person she was looking for and loves you for who you are, so whats wrong with this?
A life where she never knows if the next phone call she gets is the police informing her you got arrested or the acadamy informing her you just got the nobel price for saving the world is exhausting and clearly not what she wants.
So i think the problem here is really only that you see riding a bike and having tattos as being exciting while it doesn't really match her definition of exciting. This sounds a little like you would rather have a groupie than a partner.
The last few days have been a rollercoster of emotions. There were a lot of interesting perspectives, from both male and female posters.
It seems that the female posters said that being seen as safe is a really great compliment. Whereas the male posters said I should run for the hills. Certainly an intriguing insight into how men and women see things differently.
So I ended up talking to my fiancee about what she meant. She seemed really nervous and knew that she had upset me. I have to admit, I was quite nervous too. It's not easy when your sense of self has crumbled.
Learning that you aren't seen in the way you think you are, is a very tough feeling. I can't describe it, but it made me really feel 'fragile'. In the truest sense of the word.
I started by telling her that I was really upset about her comment because frankly, I had always thought I was that exciting guy to her. I told her that in my mind, I was the guy who makes her heart skip a beat. So I had to brace myself and ask again what she meant when she said I wasn't exciting.
She looked like she wanted to cry because I guess she could sense I was also upset? She said that she didn't want to hurt my feelings but that I ''make her feel very safe and secure, and that with me, I'm not exciting in the sense that I don't give her thrills like her exes used to''
Man, that hurt but I was still confused. She was being really vague and not really clear in what she meant. I had to ask again what she meant by thrills and she just began crying and apologizing. She tried to hug me but I again walked out (I seem to do this when things get emotional...)
So I decided to take some shrooms and spend the day outside at a nearby lake. This helped me clear my mind and come to some devastating realizations about myself I think what I realized was, that I was lying to myself
Another commenter said it, which I didn't want to admit, which is I'm more into her than she is into me. I didn't disclose this on my first thread, but she never initiates se%. I don't think she's done that once. With my exes, they always initiated with me. You see, my fiancee is beautiful, to the point where I wonder how I landed her
But you see, that was the issue. Because I was so attracted to her, I wanted her approval. I know that sounds pathetic, but I was able to overlook red flags such as her lack of initiating se%. I thought if I stayed with her, she'd like me the way I like her
Now here's the kicker. I thought that, if I proposed to her, then over time I could win her over. I've been with women who were madly into me, and my fiancee just didn't behave like them at all. In addition to never initiating, she never complimented me much. It was always one-sided
A lot of this begs to question, why would she even be with me. I think that, she saw me as someone who could provide stability. And I guess, maybe she thought my exterior (tattoos, motorcycles, MMA, craft beer) was a facade.
I mean, maybe she was kinda right.. not that I don't enjoy those things, I do. But I am able to have that lifestyle because my parents are wealthy doctors. Maybe she thought I was cosplaying as a bad boy, and that in actuality I am a loaded rich kid who provides stability
The other insight I had was that, truth be told, I didn't want to actually get married. I definitely do one day, but I didn't really think it through. I thought to myself, that if I propose, I will grow accustomed to the idea of getting married.
But the truth is, I kind of want to continue my lifestyle as it is. Which involves riding my motorcycle, fixing muscle cars, traveling across the country, going to festivals, etc
Do I want to get married one day? Of course. But I want to be with a woman who is really crazy about me. Someone who compliments me a lot, initiates se%, etc
So I ended up talking with her later on and telling her that I want to call things off and end things. I won't bore with details but yes she cried a lot, even got angry, said I wasted her time.
I told her that it wasn't anything she did, but she didn't buy that and kept pressing. She told me that I misunderstood her comment, but I told her she couldn't even clarify what she thought
It ended with me telling her that I have nothing against her, but that I am just not ready for marriage. I told her that the lifestyle I want to continue in addition to me not feeling the connection I thought I had with her, was why
It ended quite predictably but I think going forward I'm going to see a therapist to sort my insecurities as well as find someone more compatible with myself
Fire_or_water_kai
She still didn't answer what the exes did that was so thrilling! I said it in your first post, and I'll say it again, some people think of toxicity as a thrill, and I have a feeling that's what it is. At least you attempted to get an answer, and sorry it wasn't the one you deserved to hear.
Feeling loved and safe is an important feeling, and it's what set my partner apart for me. Definitely didn't make him boring. Please don't change yourself on account of her crappg mindset.
I laughed when she said you wasted her time. The lady doth project too much.
polish writes:
YTA. Is it just me or is this guy insufferable?
festahu writes:
NAH. I used to have a different idea of what exciting meant. So it’s important to talk it out with her and/or couples counselor.
When I read the OP I didn’t think she meant he’s not a cool, adventurous guy. I thought she meant exciting as in “anxiety inducing /gives me butterflies”. I remember telling my therapist that I loved my partner but I didn’t feel that excitement as I did with previous men (who weren’t good for me).
When we explored the feeling of ‘excitement’ I got in the past , I realized the butterflies of excitement I felt was actually anxiety. The anticipation of sending a message and hoping they’d actually reply. The excitement of them finally giving me attention after ignoring me.
With my current partner, I didn’t feel any of that anxiety or “excitement” . I felt safe. It was a wonderful feeling. We got married. I love him very much & I am happy.
He’s awesome and has amazing hobbies that other people wish they could do. He’s one of the coolest guys I’ve met. We do exciting, adventurous things together all the time, our life is exciting. But it’s not the same type of ‘exciting’ i mentioned to my therapist years ago. This is healthy excitement.