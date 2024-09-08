Man seriously considers calling off engagement after fiancé calls him 'not exciting.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Update 2:

The last few days have been a rollercoster of emotions. There were a lot of interesting perspectives, from both male and female posters.

It seems that the female posters said that being seen as safe is a really great compliment. Whereas the male posters said I should run for the hills. Certainly an intriguing insight into how men and women see things differently.

So I ended up talking to my fiancee about what she meant. She seemed really nervous and knew that she had upset me. I have to admit, I was quite nervous too. It's not easy when your sense of self has crumbled.

Learning that you aren't seen in the way you think you are, is a very tough feeling. I can't describe it, but it made me really feel 'fragile'. In the truest sense of the word.