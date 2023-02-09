Man convinces dad's GF to breakup with him, dad calls him an 'entitled jerk.'

Socializing with your parent's boyfriend or girlfriend can get awkward. What do you talk about, your childhood, how they met, the trauma your parent inflicted on you? If you know how to communicate well with the people your parents date, you should write a book.
He writes:
So long story short, I'm 35m and have had no contact with my dad since I was 22; he will text every now and then, which I will normally ignore. He has been seeing his new “girlfriend” for about a year and a half now and, for whatever reason, decides to show up for once to his grandson's first birthday (my sister's kid, not mine). He brought his girlfriend with him to introduce him to the family.
Now I am a smoker, as is she (bad habit, I know), so I announced was going to be outside for a few minutes, and she followed suit. We got to talking, and she asked why myself and my sister don’t talk to my dad or ever reach out. I told her exactly why. When we were kids, my dad would either be at work or golfing, leaving our mother to raise us.