'AITA for cooking everyone in my family a five-course meal except for my step-niece?'

Cooking for people with dietary restrictions is more complicated than ever. Some people will go out of their way to make something everyone can enjoy, and others will say if you have restrictions, it's your job to feed yourself.
He writes:
I (27F) am not a professional chef, but I have taken many cooking classes and love making elaborate meals for friends and family. About two years ago, my brother, Greg (25M), married Cheryl (34F). Cheryl has a daughter from a previous relationship (Becca, 9F) who has several health conditions, including celiac and a severe dairy allergy that requires her to carry an epi-pen.
Last weekend I hosted a dinner at my house for my parent's wedding anniversary. I made a fancy five-course dinner, and in addition to my parents, I invited four close family friends, Greg, Cheryl, and Becca, and my sister, her boyfriend, and their twins (both 8M). Because of Becca's food restrictions, I found a restaurant that specializes in gluten-free, dairy-free (as well as other allergen-free) food and arranged for them to make a full meal for Becca that I could pick up in advance of the party.