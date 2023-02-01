'AITA for cooking everyone in my family a five-course meal except for my step-niece?'

Cooking for people with dietary restrictions is more complicated than ever. Some people will go out of their way to make something everyone can enjoy, and others will say if you have restrictions, it's your job to feed yourself.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man is accused of not caring about his niece because he cooks everyone in his family an elaborate dinner except for her.

He writes:

I (27F) am not a professional chef, but I have taken many cooking classes and love making elaborate meals for friends and family. About two years ago, my brother, Greg (25M), married Cheryl (34F). Cheryl has a daughter from a previous relationship (Becca, 9F) who has several health conditions, including celiac and a severe dairy allergy that requires her to carry an epi-pen.