Man cooks a 'nothing special' meal, 'I said it was FINE.' AITA? 'He got REALLY upset.'

So he got really upset because I should've just said, it's great or it's good instead of a normal and not very enthusiastic..."it's fine, everything tastes as it should." And he proceeded to pick his plate up and left to eat in the office. I don't feel like partaking in a family tradition I don't feel is natural...

I feel like I am forced to say something I don't care about it or don't believe in...It's chicken breast and white rice...I mean, AITA for not making a bigger deal out of a simple meal? Is he overreacting or should I just be fake and oblige and say "it's really tasty..."every single f-ing meal....

FlyingSpaghettiFell said:

Ok… let’s break this down differently. I will be making some assumptions because there isn’t a ton of context.

boyfriend goes out of his way and makes a nice dinner

acts excited about doing something nice