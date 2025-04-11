Man cooks a 'nothing special' meal, 'I said it was FINE.' AITA? 'He got REALLY upset.'

So my boyfriend made chicken breast with some white rice, a salad with garlic and we had some pickles and beetroot on the side (from jars) and we sit down and he says: how is it?
And I said fine, there's nothing special, everything tastes as it should. And he got upset and said he added extra garlic in the lettuce and soy sauce on the breast ( we both said we couldn't taste that) and I said I am not used to making comments about food like he is in his family.
When we eat with his mother, everyone has to say something along the lines of "how delicious...this is so tasty...yumm"...at every meal. And in my family we probably find that behavior a bit fake. We just sit down and talk about other things and if there was something new in the food then that would be a normal question to ask how it was...
So he got really upset because I should've just said, it's great or it's good instead of a normal and not very enthusiastic..."it's fine, everything tastes as it should." And he proceeded to pick his plate up and left to eat in the office. I don't feel like partaking in a family tradition I don't feel is natural...
I feel like I am forced to say something I don't care about it or don't believe in...It's chicken breast and white rice...I mean, AITA for not making a bigger deal out of a simple meal? Is he overreacting or should I just be fake and oblige and say "it's really tasty..."every single f-ing meal....
FlyingSpaghettiFell said:
Ok… let’s break this down differently. I will be making some assumptions because there isn’t a ton of context.
boyfriend goes out of his way and makes a nice dinner
acts excited about doing something nice
gf acts like not only is it not special but that it isn’t very good
bf feels embarrassed and deflated—> acts hurt
gf thinks it is dumb to treat people nicely when they do something nice
Either this isn’t a match that you understand each other .. at all… or you need to be nicer… or both. YTA.
Puzzleheaded_Rule134 said:
He and his family are used to words of affirmation as ways to show love. You don’t have to use flowery language but you could have said it’s good babe, thanks for making dinner. What you said was a deliberate snub and that’s why YTA.
yoyomaappa said:
YTA. You: Honey, how do I look? Him: Fine. That's what you did and you know it.
certified-cynic said:
YTA. If someone makes you food and then asks you about their food, the first thing out of your mouth should be a compliment. even a small one like 'its nice'. constructive criticisms can be given after that.
This is some basic rules of living in a relationship, family, society which has nothing to do with your family or how you were raised. this is just politeness towards someone you love and live with. these are some small things that make a lot of difference.
BuilderWide1961 said:
YTA. Just say it’s good… or thanks for cooking. You can give a small compliment. What you said was actually negative and a snub.
ravenofmyheart said:
YTA, "it's good, thanks for cooking dinner" is plenty and acknowledges his act of service. And it's not fake or flowery.
Green-Boysenberry-13 said:
YTA. Words of affirmation are a normal part of receiving something from another person. I'm sorry you didn't learn that at home. "It's lovely. Thank you." Doesn't hurt you or cause extra effort.
Ok_Aioli3897 said:
YTA you even come off condescending in the way you write. Why does it matter that things were out of jars etc. if someone puts effort to cook for you they deserve some sort of gratitude