Man cuts alimony off after his ex moves in with her new boyfriend, 'they live in our old home.' AITA?

I also found out from my lawyer that my ex living with her boyfriend gives me the right to terminate alimony in our state (my previous lawyer said it was only if she got remarried). So, I told him to go for it.

The court has ended the alimony. The custody is taking longer and won't be decided until after the holidays. My ex is pissed about the loss of alimony it because she is only working part time and her boyfriend is a medically retired fireman. So, they are struggling financially. But, I feel that is extra money I could put away for my kid down the line. AITA?

