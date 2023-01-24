Man cuts honeymoon short because in-laws refuse to feed his 'spoiled' son.

Dietary preferences are super common. Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Keto are all so common that most restaurants have at least a few options for each. However, there are people who genuinely, for medical reasons, have to abide by those dietary restrictions. In today's food world isn't super hard, but for others may come off as a nuisance.
He writes:
My wife and I got married months ago. We didn't have the opportunity to go on a honeymoon, but then I planned a trip for us as a couple. I originally was planning on leaving my 9yo son with his regular babysitter.
However, my wife insisted that we leave him with her parents. I agreed but was hesitant because my son has dietary restrictions due to medical problems, and my in-laws commented on his eating habits as 'spoiled.'