Man cuts honeymoon short because in-laws refuse to feed his 'spoiled' son.

Dietary preferences are super common. Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Keto are all so common that most restaurants have at least a few options for each. However, there are people who genuinely, for medical reasons, have to abide by those dietary restrictions. In today's food world isn't super hard, but for others may come off as a nuisance.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man cancels his vacation because his in-laws don't believe in dietary restrictions.

He writes:

My wife and I got married months ago. We didn't have the opportunity to go on a honeymoon, but then I planned a trip for us as a couple. I originally was planning on leaving my 9yo son with his regular babysitter.