Man cuts off parents after they plan to leave everything to his 'disabled' brother, 'he's not disabled.' AITA?

"AITA for cutting off my parents because they plan on leaving almost everything to my disabled brother?"

My (24f) brother (32m) is a failure to launch. He’s never been very smart. He did badly in school, and never went to college. He tried two different trade schools, welding and mechanic, but he basically flunked out of both. He works at a gas station now.

My brother and I are our parent’s only children. They always treated us relatively equal, until adulthood. They always insisted we earn our own way, they refused to pay for college or anything.

I joined the military at 17, got an associates degree while I was in, and my GI bill went towards my bachelors. I’m working towards my masters now. My husband and I have bought a house and have done well for ourselves.