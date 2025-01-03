Man cuts off parents after they plan to leave everything to his 'disabled' brother, 'he's not disabled.' AITA?

My (24f) brother (32m) is a failure to launch. He’s never been very smart. He did badly in school, and never went to college. He tried two different trade schools, welding and mechanic, but he basically flunked out of both. He works at a gas station now.
My brother and I are our parent’s only children. They always treated us relatively equal, until adulthood. They always insisted we earn our own way, they refused to pay for college or anything.
I joined the military at 17, got an associates degree while I was in, and my GI bill went towards my bachelors. I’m working towards my masters now. My husband and I have bought a house and have done well for ourselves.
My parents however fully paid for my brother to try trade school twice. They’ve given him cash when he was behind on rent, and countless "loans." They support him cosplaying as an adult, meanwhile they never paid for my wedding, education, nothing. I don’t really care so much that they didn’t give me money, but the disparity in how they’ve treated me vs my brother.
Our parents are in their sixties now, and while they aren’t that old, they’re both in bad health and probably won’t live another ten years. They just recently started working on their will, and notified us that they were leaving almost everything to my brother. But they want me to be their medical power of attorney, manage their estate, etc.
I told my parents to give my brother everything, and that I’m completely done with them. They told me to have some grace, and understand the fact that he isnt very capable and needs their support, even after they’re gone.
My mother had a doctor's appointment this morning, and asked me for a ride since she medically can’t work. I told her to ask her favorite child or pay for an Uber. Things have been tense and hostile.
My brother called me to apologize, and asked me to not be mad at him, but I told him that I’m not mad at him, I’m mad at our parents for not treating us equally, and he didn’t do anything wrong. AITA?
I meant to put disabled in quotation marks. My mother refers to my brother as disabled even though he isn’t. She’s had him tested for every kind of learning disability there is. He just has a below average IQ. She thinks that counts as a disability when it isn’t.
snowfleece said:
Sounds like he actually is functionally disabled. Not all disabilities are obvious. I have some siblings like this. Well, one actually has a genius IQ but he's a savant and functionally useless.
My parents want me to help manage things for them when they are gone. I don't want to. I don't care about the money. But I don't want to manage my siblings either (I was the scapegoat in the family of an abusive narcissist mother).
There are different trusts your parents can set up and they can name a 3rd party professional trustee. If they do expect you to manage it, and you even wanted to then you would need to be compensated for that. But if you don't, then tell them to work out a trust and a plan with a lawyer and leave you out of it.
FitOrFat-1999 said:
They want you to take care of him for the rest of his life? F that. If he's "not very smart" they can set up a trust to dole out the money as they see fit, but why should you have anything to do with it?
I can’t tell if he's truly disabled in some way or if your parents have enabled him to his current level of weakness, but he is NOT your responsibility. What your parents want is for you to do all the work for no benefit. Just no. NTA.
AffectionateCable793 said:
NTA. They want to saddle you with all the responsibilities but no reward of any kind. Yeah, leave them to your brother.
No_Middle_3193 said:
NTA but if they plan to leave him everything make it 100% clear to your parents that he will get nothing from you. If he blows through their money in one year he cannot come knocking on your door. They could have made you executor to their full estate but then you would be responsible for your brother for the rest of his life.
tiny-pest said:
Nta. But it sounds like your brother is going to end up homeless. If he isn't able to work through the things mentally needed them just handing him money is setting him up to fail...they should be taking him to doctors. Seeing about therapy or programs that give him the skills. Rules. Structure to set him up to be able to live and survive on his own.
While you are done with your parents, which is fine unless they are setting someone up to deal with the finical parts of his life, then if you care for him, you need to speak up. Tell them they need to be getting him the help needed.
Doctors saying what's wrong. And whatever they need to to help him succeed after they are gone. If they are not willing to step up and help him once they are gone, either you will be the one he rely on, or he ends up on the streets and possibly dead.
sheldoor- said:
NTA. Like I tell my kids, you are allowed to make your own choices (leaving everything to your brother), but you have to deal with the consequences of those choices (being cut off). They are playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes, also good on you for realizing it's not your brother's fault!
LilyGoldenlark said:
NTA. Sounds like you’ve been living on hard mode while your brother’s been playing a casual game with parental cheat codes! It’s cool you want to stand up for fair treatment, but maybe stepping away is the healthiest move for your own peace. You’ve got your own life sorted, and it’s okay to want to keep it drama-free.