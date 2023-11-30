Man with Cynophobia gives girlfriend ultimatum about dog-sitting German Shepherd. AITA? UPDATED.

I (M24) am a cynophobe; for people who don't know what this means, I'm afraid of dogs. I have been for a long time thanks to a traumatic experience from when I was a teenager. I'm able to pet smaller dogs (e.g. poodles) but with anything even medium-sized I do my best to stay away from. People in my life know about this and are generally understanding, including my girlfriend Viv (F23) who I live with.
One of Viv's friends is leaving the country for a couple weeks to tend to a family matter and asked Viv if she'd be willing to take in her German Shepherd while she was gone. Viv decided to run this by me, and I said that I didn't want a big dog in my living space.
Once I told Viv this, she immediately countered that it'd only be for a couple weeks and that this would be a good way to get over my fear. I then reiterated that I wasn't comfortable having a dog that size in my apartment.
This escalated into an argument in which she told me that my phobia "wasn't that bad" and to "get over it." I then gave Viv an ultimatum: if the dog comes into our apartment, I'm staying with a friend for the time he's there.
She then called her friend to tell her she couldn't take the dog in but has been giving me the cold shoulder since.
Successful_Bath1200 said:
NTA. Your Gf is a massive AH. She knows your phobia yet still pressed the issue. The ultimatum should be that if she took the dog she was leaving (with it).
NeeliSilverleaf said:
NTA. Tell Viv she's not qualified to try and force exposure therapy on you.
MaaZeh said:
NTA in my opinion. It’s your apartment, and you don’t have to get over anything. This person could get a dog sitter.
Cool_Afternoon_747 said:
You gave her the wrong ultimatum: she chooses the dog or you, period. Your girlfriend is a total ahat and I'd cut my losses, thankful that I discovered early on how dismissive she was of your mental health. NTA, of course.
[deleted] said:
NTA. I don’t think being a cynophobe even matters. If you don’t have a dog, then why tf would you want a dog in your apartment for two weeks? Like no thanks. They smell. That’s it right there. I don’t want my apartment to smell like dog. That should be enough.
Careless-Ability-748 said:
Nta for some reason your gf is prioritizing her friend over your comfort in your own home. She needs to be more considerate.
I talked to Viv about this and we came to a compromise that she'd go to her friend's place to dog-sit during the day and come home at night, when apparently another friend will tag in. We also had a long talk about boundaries and respecting each other, and she apologized for her behavior. So I'm sure this'll upset some of you, but no breakup is imminent :)