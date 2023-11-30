Man with Cynophobia gives girlfriend ultimatum about dog-sitting German Shepherd. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for giving my girlfriend an ultimatum?"

I (M24) am a cynophobe; for people who don't know what this means, I'm afraid of dogs. I have been for a long time thanks to a traumatic experience from when I was a teenager. I'm able to pet smaller dogs (e.g. poodles) but with anything even medium-sized I do my best to stay away from. People in my life know about this and are generally understanding, including my girlfriend Viv (F23) who I live with.

One of Viv's friends is leaving the country for a couple weeks to tend to a family matter and asked Viv if she'd be willing to take in her German Shepherd while she was gone. Viv decided to run this by me, and I said that I didn't want a big dog in my living space.