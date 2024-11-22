Man tries to help daughter lose weight; wife says, 'She's a CHILD. This is damaging.' AITA? UPDATED

He packed up and left in the middle of the night leaving just me and mom. Never heard from him again. He didn't call, write, or even send child support. I have no idea where he is now and I don't care to know. My mom worked two jobs to support us, we moved six times and it was tough.

I had plenty of men in my life as role models but at the end of the day, I didn't have a dad. I told myself that if I got to be a dad, I would be the dad I would want. Be the dad I wished my dad had been to me. I see a lot of myself in Susan. That is why I want her to know that no matter what I love her.