Man debates: tell girlfriend his diagnosis or die in secret. AITA? UPDATED 3X

Let her be with you through this. You can make the most of the rest of your time together, even if that just means having company at the hospital. If she loves you, she'd much rather spend your final days with you and there's no reason to discourage that. It's a wonderful thing.

You don't have to believe me, but I have reason to believe our souls survive beyond death. Don't fear death, or rather, don't treat it like it makes everything meaningless now. Stay with her, love her, and make her know that she is loved. Your time IS valuable. Let the love of your life be a part of it.

grapelollipop writes: