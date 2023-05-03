Man decides household chores shouldn't be split 50/50 if wife quits her job; AITA?

So, when a conflicted dad and husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about expecting his wife to become a 1950s 'Mad Men'-style homemaker the second she quits her job, people were eager to deem a verdict.
My wife and I have a 6 month old baby girl and a two year old boy. Wife hasn’t been too happy since returning to her job from her last maternity leave and I actually just got a new job.
At my old job I was working 45-50 hours a week. At my new job my hours fluctuate a lot — it can be anywhere from 60 to 80ish hours a week at the worst. I make a lot more though so there’s that.
The pay raise makes it so my family can do really well on just one paycheck. My wife is ecstatic because this means she can be a SAHM which is what she’s wanted.