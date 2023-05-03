Man decides household chores shouldn't be split 50/50 if wife quits her job; AITA?

Dividing up household chores and childcare can be a challenge for many couples who share a similar professional workload, but what happens when there is a drastic career change?

So, when a conflicted dad and husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about expecting his wife to become a 1950s 'Mad Men'-style homemaker the second she quits her job, people were eager to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife that when/if she quits her job to be a SAHM I am not planning to do much in the way of household chores anymore?

My wife and I have a 6 month old baby girl and a two year old boy. Wife hasn’t been too happy since returning to her job from her last maternity leave and I actually just got a new job.

At my old job I was working 45-50 hours a week. At my new job my hours fluctuate a lot — it can be anywhere from 60 to 80ish hours a week at the worst. I make a lot more though so there’s that.