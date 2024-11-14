Man decides; 'I can't make decisions for my wife anymore.' AITA?

"AITA if I refuse to make choices for my wife?"

My wife 30F is very dependant on me 32M to make choices for her ranging from little daily things like where to take the car to be washed or what to eat all the way up to her career or finances.

she is well educated and pretty socially confident and shouldn't need me to choose anything for her as she can and does make choices for her own enjoyment, hobbies when to go out with friends etc just not anything related to her car, career or finances

The downside is right now if I don't choose she won't or can't and I'm told "you know best" "you understand it better" or "you know more than me" or "you know how to sort that"