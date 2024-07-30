Man decides to 'ruin' best friend's life; 'After what I found on his phone, he deserves it.' UPDATED

there was no way to get the proof on his phone. He got removed from self checkout and the transferred to another store. No serious consequences. It makes me sick thinking how many photos he has, and what he does with them.

To this day, I wish I could tell his wife. I no longer work for the store but I’m afraid of legal action somehow coming back to me.

09aska writes:

Have you heard of the notion of a victimless crime? Your friend is a creep, yes, but had this event not happened, who would have been harmed, realistically? If you and your friends went to the grave without noticing, and he kept to his creepy ways without letting anybody know, who would have been harmed?