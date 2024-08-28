Man deeply concerned that marrying an introvert was 'the worst mistake of his life.' AITA? UPDATED

When this man is upset that he married the wrong person, he asks the internet:

"AITA for regretting that I married an introvert?"

Ok introverts, let me have it. Tell me what a terrible person I am. I'm coming up on married 20 years. Age 45. In knowing her for 22 years, she has never made a friend. A few acquaintances here and there. But no friend. Not one.

When I make friends and have done couple events like dinner outings, she does somewhat interact and engages a bit in conversation (especially with my conversation starting). But she never clicks with people.

We usually don't get asked back for a follow-on couple outing. People don't seem to like us. Could be me, but I do have multiple guy friends that I socialize with. Multiple people over the years (including my own sister) have eventually admitted "I assumed she doesn't like me". Nope, not it at all.