Man demands airline give him a refund on his seats, staff says that's against policy.

NTA. They should have handled this better, by opening the second counter or directly getting the manager who could handle this with you without holding up the queue. You were right demanding your money back, if they didn't provide the seats you paid for to you.

jr_Yue says:

NTA. Airline companies constantly do sh%t like this because they think they can get away with it. The fact that the manager was so apologetic isn't because he thinks you're in the right, but because he saw that their first response of trying to deny you your rights didn't work, so he had to 'show belly' in order to appease you and avoid having to *actually* offer proper repair for your trouble.