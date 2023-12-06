Man demands GF 'show self-respect' by dressing 'hotter' so he can show her off, GF asks AITA?

Fast forward to last night, during a conversation where we were already upset and sharing our feelings about a different topic, and eventually he brings up the pajamas again. I'm still surprised that we're discussing the pajamas, so I ask, "Are we seriously still talking about that outfit I wanted to wear?"

Then he tells me about how it's not just that outfit, and that many of my clothes are baggy and too big for me. He thinks I look completely dwarfed by my clothes when they don't fit my form. Lots of my casual clothes are t-shirts that are too big for me (they're M, I'm XS-S, and even the ones in my size look big because I'm a small girl) and some color of sweatpants.