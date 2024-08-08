Man denies GF's incessant cheating accusations; 'I am an ATHLETE. This is WORK.' UPDATED 2X

You can't magically convince someone to trust you. There is no special phrase that will make anyone go "Oooooh I see now, that makes sense, I'm fine now!"

Trust is something that can, if broken, regrow sometimes, with a lot of work involved. But you never broke her trust in the first place - it simply isn't there; at least not to the degree needed for this relationship to work out. Her insecurities are too great; this is on her.

It sounds like you are spending a lot more time with Lucy than with your partner, but that's true for basically most people and their coworkers. It's just that in your "job", it's less spread out between different coworkers and there is also what is publically shown. Not everyone would be fine with that - and your girlfriend is someone who isn't.