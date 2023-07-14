Man denies sister expensive gift for excluding his GF from wedding activities; AITA?

Is it ok to take back a wedding gift and write a check when you discover that your sister is acting like Regina George in 'Mean Girls?'

No mixer for you, Glen Coco. So, when a conflicted man decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his sister's wedding fit, people were ready to weigh in on the family drama.

AITA for not giving my sister the wedding gift she wanted because of how she treated my girlfriend?

My girlfriend Naomi and I have been together for over a decade. My younger sister, Sarah, and my girlfriend have never been super close but are friendly when we get together, or I guess they were.

When Sarah was in high school Naomi helped her out with some personal things. Sarah got married a few days ago.

When Sarah announced her engagement to the family she asked Naomi to be a bridesmaid, which surprised us a little but Naomi was very excited because she's never gotten to do it before and probably won't have the chance.