Man describes body-positive wife as 'fat' to his coworker, 'she started screaming.' AITA?

"AITA for calling my wife fat?"

I (34M) work in a physically demanding field. Myself and my coworkers are all fit people, without a lot of body type variety. My wife (32F) is fat. The thing is, she's always been fat. The whole time I've known her. We dated when she was fat, we got married when she was fat.

She knows she's fat. She's fat, and she's beautiful. I'm happy if she loses weight, and I'm happy if she stays where she is. I think she's the most beautiful woman in the world as is.

One of my coworkers, Julia (28F) started complaining that she's too far to be loved, and fat people don't get to be loved. Julia isn't fat. She's maybe, MAYBE 120 pounds. She works out five times a week, and barely ever eats.