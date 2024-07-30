Man determined to attend sister's destination wedding without his wife,'It's the right thing to do.' AITA?

cyhloefull writes:

YTA. You and your sister are AHs. There has got to be more to this story. Otherwise, the only other option is that you and your sister are socially inept, rude, thoughtless cretins. Does your sister dislike your wife?

Even if she does, it is the height of ignorance to exclude your wife while expecting you to play photographer at the vacation spot. Is your sister paying for your travel and accommodations? She should be because you are the photographer.

I am aghast at your clueless, thoughtless behavior, as if your wife being snubbed is no big deal. You happily plan to spend marital funds to attend this event while your wife is purposely excluded. You and your wife are a package deal. You both go or you both do not go.