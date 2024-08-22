Man devastated when wife's career takes a 'dark turn;' 'What will this do to our family?!' UPDATED 3X

We had a difficult week after that, she was ashamed of her actions. The drinking, the messages to this man and the meet up. She described that she feels like I hate her which really hurt because I feel like I do everything I can to make her happy.

She swore to me that nothing physical had happened. After looking through the messages, I do believe her. It seems that she didn’t find out that he and his girlfriend broke up until he texted her after the gym.

He actually stated in the messages that while he is attracted to her, he didn’t want to get in the way of our marriage and that he didn’t want to be a distraction while she and I tried to work things out. (I have to commend him for that) I told her that it was imperative that she confesses if anything physical had happened. I was willing to work through anything, but if I find out later down the road that she lied, then she would not get another chance.