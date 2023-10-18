Man learns he has a daughter with 'toxic' ex, wife thinks he's 'neglecting' sons. AITA?

I know that both of them are really struggling with that lost time and are both overcompensating and trying to make up for it, but it’s affected his parenting of our sons. He spends far more time on and with her, and I’ve had to pick up a ton of the slack in child care and the boys are starting to notice and ask about it.

When it’s our weeks, they spend a ton of time just the two of them going out and doing things, our eldest son cried last time because he felt excluded and my husband did feel bad and promised that we’d do more as a whole family. But even on the weeks where we don’t have her, he will drop everything to facetime her.