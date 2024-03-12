Man discovers disturbing convo between GF and her abusive ex-bf; plots revenge with her parents. AITA? 2 MAJOR UPDATES.

Oh and I didn’t mention that she didn’t tell him we had gotten it sorted out, that I had never in fact cheated. She didn’t tell him anything to dissuade him or defuse the situation after he had threatened me like that. Nothing. Whether she thought it was serious or not.

I was very upset by what I read, I felt like I had no value to her, that I wasn’t trusted. No matter what I did for her, it seemed that I wasn’t enough.

I pressed her, I told her she has two options, she cuts him off and we go to therapy, or she can continue to have her chats with him and I walk away. Honestly I should have just ended it myself but I was curious as to what she would do.