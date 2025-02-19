Man discovers his wife put their dog down while he was out of town. AITA? 'She overstepped.'

"My wife put down our dog without telling me while I was out of town?"

So, this just happened, and I’m still trying to process it. My wife (36F) and I (38M) have been married for 10 years, and we’ve had Bella, our golden retriever, for 12 of them. Bella has been my rock. She’s seen us through a lot—moves, job changes, family issues. I always felt like she was my companion as much as she was our family dog.

I had to go on a work trip for about a week, and before I left, Bella was slowing down a bit, but she wasn’t that bad. She was old, yes, but still getting around. I asked my wife to keep an eye on her, and she agreed.