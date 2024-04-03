Man discovers wife's affair after her sudden death. 'WTF do I do now?' AITA? BIZARRE UPDATE

I got a ton of suggestions about posting her texts and messages to publicize what she did. I am NOT going to do this and I really dont understand the point of doing it, she is gone and has no consequences left to suffer, no justice will be served.

She is gone, I will only be making this more difficult for her family. Besides it's not really anyone else's business, even if she was alive.

So I decided to go through all her texts with him and her other friends. I was going to wait longer before looking but I just couldn't sleep, I couldnt seem to move on from wondering, how, where, why and not having any answers.