Man discovers wife's 'stupid mistake' affair from years ago, 'I can't let it go.' AITA?

"I found out my wife had an affair years ago, and she never told me. She says it doesn’t matter anymore, but I can’t let it go. AITA?"

My wife (34F) and I (36M) have been married for 8 years, together for 10. We’ve built a good life together—happy, or so I thought. Recently, while we were going through some old messages on her laptop (she asked me to help her find an email), I stumbled upon some old texts between her and a guy from work.

They were flirty, way too flirty, and when I dug a bit deeper, I realized she had an affair with this guy about six years ago, while we were married. I was shocked. She never mentioned this before, not even during the few rocky periods we had early on in our marriage.