Man disowns his daughter so he can start 'fresh' with his adopted son and new wife.

His brother writes:
My brother got remarried a few years ago. He also has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. His new wife is infertile, so they adopted a baby boy. My niece arrived at my home a few days ago, crying her eyes out. She had her suitcase next to her.
She told me her dad had asked her to pack all her stuff because she would live with her mom from now on. She packed her stuff and came to my house instead because she doesn't get along with her mom.
To say I was fuming is an understatement. I comforted her for a while and then asked my wife to look after her while I went to my brother's house. I admit I lost my temper, and we got into a fight.
He thinks I'm overreacting and told me that his daughter has been hostile toward their son, which is why he did this and said she will still spend every weekend with them. He said that he wants to start fresh with his new family.
I told him he could have his new family then, but he and his son are no longer a part of our family and will never be. I then contacted our extended family and let them know what happened.
Yesterday was his son's welcoming party, and he wanted to introduce his son to everyone. No one showed up. Now he thinks we are all a%#holes for not treating his son like family and keeps asking us if we would behave the same way if this were his bio son.
If there's one thing the internet has strong opinions on it's parenting.
Constant_Cultural says:
NTA (Not the A#$hole), he can't just drop one kid for another. 14-year-old kids are difficult. He only wants the easy way out.
scilynn says:
Did he kick his daughter off for this new child? F4%k him. NTA - you’re not required to be involved with family, especially when they’re a%#holes. The son doesn’t deserve hostility, but sometimes you must cut out kids because of their parents.
whyarenttheserandom says:
NTA, the boy being adopted or biological is a non-issue in this situation. The issue is the brother has kicked out the daughter for his new family- and boldly stated that to OP.
The baby is innocent in all this but given his age OP obviously cannot forge a relationship with him without the parents involvement.
OP, if your brother doesn't get his act together your niece is going to grow up to be a stand-up comedian.