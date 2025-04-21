Man ditches girlfriend at wedding, 'she TOLD THE BRIDE I used to have a crush on her.' AITA?

I honestly didn’t know what to say. I confronted my girlfriend about it, and she didn’t deny it. She said, “I didn’t want to cause drama, but I thought she deserved to know the history.” I told her there was no history, and even if there had been, saying something like that at someone else’s wedding was completely out of line.

She got SUPER defensive. Said I was blowing it out of proportion and caring more about the bride’s feelings than hers. I told her I was embarrassed, hurt, and honestly kind of shocked by how casually she’d tried to stir the pot at someone else’s wedding. She ended up dismissing everything I said, told me to get over it and stop making a scene.