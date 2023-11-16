Man 'ditches' in-laws after wife passes away, 'this is a one-way, energy-draining relationship.' AITA?

I got married 3 years ago and now we are expecting twins, 2 boys! My former mother in law sends me WhatsApp messages and greetings around 3 times per week, so, in one of these occasions, I told her we were expecting. Her reaction to this was to give a very short “congrats," instantly followed by a claim that I should not forget their daughter and my unborn son. She then changed the subject.

Months have gone by, and she has not checked on the pregnancy once, let alone checking on how I’m doing now with all that. It is an abnormally scary experience for me, since I lost my wife the last time, but also because I am a little bit older now (41), so the energy is not the same, and also because it’s TWINS.