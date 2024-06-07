Man ditches wife at mall due to her 'chronic' problem; 'After years of patience, I am broken and want a divorce.' AITA? UPDATED

Nta. Your wife did not care to be on time of multiple warnings that the movie was starting and choose to not just check out but keep shopping.

Absolutely not okay. Plus sitting outside and making you feel guilty was manipulative, if she had wanted so could’ve bought a ticket and watched the remaining half movie she was late for. No excuse honestly.

I lose track of time and become distracted very easily (I have an appt to be tested for adhd next month) but I try to check time repeatedly when I have something scheduled or set alarms for when to get dressed, when to put on shoes...

when my make up should be done, five min buffer alarm, leave house, and absolutely must leave alarm.

Also when my husband, or someone else, points out we have to leave to be on time, I go. I don’t lollygag, I just go drop everything else and do the bare minimum to leave with all required accessories/ clothes, because I never want people to be waiting on me I just kind of get distracted/ don’t realize.