Man divorces wife after she changes her mind about kids, 'I’m giving up a huge part of my future.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my wife I’m leaving her because she doesn’t want kids anymore?"

My wife and I have always been on the same page about wanting children. We talked about it extensively before we got married, and it was one of the things that drew us together as a couple. However, over the past couple of years, she’s started to change her mind. At first, she said she wanted to wait a little longer, which I was fine with, but now she’s telling me she doesn’t want kids at all.

This revelation has thrown me for a loop. Having children is something I’ve always wanted, and I feel like it’s a fundamental part of who I am. I love my wife, but I can’t imagine a future without kids, and I don’t think I can stay in a marriage where that dream is off the table.