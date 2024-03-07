'AITA for divorcing my wife after discovering she cheated on me at the birth of my son?'

"Man is accused of being heartless after divorcing his wife for cheating on him."

Most-Firefighter-275 writes:

My ex-wife Mary (real name because I don't care if she finds out) and I were together for 5 years, married for 2. Our relationship was mostly fine except for one major issue: she cheated on me three years into our relationship.

After much therapy, I made the difficult decision to forgive her and committed to working on our relationship together. Despite my friends' skepticism due to her infidelity and promiscuous past (with a body count of over 100), I loved her deeply and chose to marry her.

My friends didn't attend our wedding due to their extreme skepticism, but I didn't care because I was incredibly happy. Her parents were also pleased that we reconciled, and our wedding and honeymoon felt like something out of a fairy tale.