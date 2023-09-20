Man doesn't approve of how girlfriend treats food, 'It was quite offensive.' AITA?

"AITA for getting upset over how my girlfriend treats food?"

My (28M) background: In the house I grew up in, everyone would eat whatever food my parents made and be thankful for it. I can't recall anything bad tasting, but even foods I don't "like" I would just not eat, and never modify them.

It's just the way it's always been. I can't even imagine one of my siblings doing it to my parents, or my parents doing it to one another. Back to my girlfriend (24F): I love her very much, but sometimes she does strange things to food that for whatever reason I can't explain make me just feel unappreciated.

For instance, I bought protein bars coated in dark chocolate. I shared them with her. Later I saw a bunch of them "naked" in a plastic bag. She'd cut off the coating, and lef the center.