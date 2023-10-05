Man doesn't disclose his age to his 'friend with benefits.' AITA? UPDATED.

Ready_Competition_66 said:

Dude, you called her childish. You were the AH by doing that. She was upset but she could easily have been talked down into an actual friendly conversation. Instead, you verbally slapped her.

UPDATE:

Wow, thanks all for the support. I didn’t expect this. I called her and apologized about everything I said. She apologized for being irrational and impossible to talk to.

But she doesn’t want continue seeing me. I told her I liked her and enjoyed her company and she said that’s the problem and I would understand when I get older. In a few years she’s gonna be 50 and I will be in my prime and want a family.