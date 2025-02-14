Man who doesn't like kids is honest about his expected role as the 'fun uncle,' 'I find them annoying.' AITA?

ArreniaQ said:

I had 7 uncles, none of them were involved, I got birthday cards from one aunt and uncle, but the others never paid any attention to me. Lauren should have thought about the need for a decent father for her child before she decided to have a child with a guy who she knows won't be that. NTA.

Perimentalpause said:

NTA. "Be mad at your sperm donor, not me. Bryan owes you and David a promise to exist as a father. I'm not a dad. I don't want to be in a paternal role. I don't really want to be in an uncle role. You have plenty of people on both sides to step in, so insisting that I have to as well because you slept with a jacka$% and got pregnant by him isn't my fault. Be pissed at Bryan. Don't transfer that anger onto me. I won't tolerate it."