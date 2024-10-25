Man doesn't push for wife to have bigger role in daughter's wedding. AITA?

My wife is very hurt and wants a larger role in the wedding. She wants to walk our son down the aisle, but Riley said her sister on her mom’s side who’s close in age with him is walking with him as they’re a junior bridesmaid.

My wife kept suggesting other ways she could walk down the aisle and Riley gently shut her down. I wasn’t here for this conversation and only found out about it later.

My wife came to me and says I need to convince my daughter to give her some role in the wedding. I say it’s my daughter’s day and I’m not going to tell her who gets what role. She’ll have the opportunity to do mother of the groom stuff if/when our son ever gets married.