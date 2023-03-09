Man doesn't recognize girlfriend, she demands apology but he says 'leave me alone.'

Dating someone means supporting each other through the good times and the bad. Illness, job loss, or even accidents are all potential hills to get over in a relationship. Hopefully, there are way more good times than bad ones in your relationships.
He writes:
I (M22) recently suffered a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and developed prosopagnosia (face blindness). I can recognize my immediate family vaguely. Still, it’s near impossible for me to recognize anyone unless I remember other distinctive cues about their appearance (such as unique hair color or accessory.)
This has been hard on me, and I’ve been hospitalized for the past two weeks (for other medical reasons related to my TBI). I texted my girlfriend (F21) to explain my condition and linked her to some articles. She insisted on visiting me since she hadn’t seen me since I was hospitalized.