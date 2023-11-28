Man doesn't save a Thanksgiving plate for working partner who cooked everything. AITA?

He just looked at me and said “it’s all gone." He couldn’t save me so much of a roll. He told me that I didn’t tell him to save me some and he thought I was going to eat at work.

I started telling him how excited I was and how hungry I was and his response was “Well I paid for the food so I can do whatever I want with it, next year you can pay for it and get a plate." I took a sleeve of crackers and locked my bedroom door.

About 20 minutes later I hear him getting in the shower and my kids knocking at the door. They told me about their day and how yummy the food was. My oldest apologized for eating two plates and I instantly felt like an ahole.