Man doesn't tell his 'Friend with Benefits' he's getting married, 'she friend-zoned me.' AITA?

"AITA because I didn't tell my Friend With Benefits that friend-zoned me that I was getting married?"

I had a FWB Lisa. I caught feelings and asked her if we could be more. She said that I was a nice guy and she enjoyed the hookups but she couldn't really imagine a relationship with me because I was promiscuous. She said we should just go back to being friends.

So we did. She dated a bunch of other guys and I met a few women I liked. We stayed friends and I never pushed for more. Not even going back to how it was. I started dating my fiancee, Laura, a few years ago and she became friends with Lisa. She knows about our past relationship and she is okay with it as long as I respect her boundaries. Which I always have and will.