Man doesn't tell partner about his vasectomy, 'she told me she was pregnant.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for not telling my new partner about having a vasectomy?"

Some background, I 36M was married for 8 years have one kid. After they were born I got a vasectomy which was 4 years ago because I am not interested in having more children. Ended up get divorced about 2 years ago. Started dating my recent ex (33f) little less than 9 months ago.

When we started dating and the kid conversation came up I was very clear about not wanting any more children and that will not change. I didn't bring up my vasectomy at that point partly because I didn't think it mattered and partly because I didn't think it was their business that early on.