AITA for refusing to pay for my son to go to college because I think he's too 'dumb?'

I'm not generally a tough-love kind of person, but that's probably what your son needs. He must learn you can't just waste all your time f#@king around. You gotta do at least the bare minimum first.

JsCTmav says:

Overall, NTA. He's clearly wasting time and money being there; he has no interest in being a student.

The way you phrased it - that he's not "smart enough" probably did come across as a#&hole-ish. He was obviously intelligent enough to get accepted into the school, so it's not that.

He might be awful at time management, unwilling to put in any effort, might have some previously undiagnosed learning issue, or, most likely, doesn't know how to handle the freedom of being at college and is running wild.