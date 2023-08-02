Man tells cousin, 'my wedding isn't childfree your kid can't come cause she's awful.'

NTA. Cerrie was 10 when she threw her fit. That's old enough to know better. Now she's 12 going on 13 with extra fun hormones raging through her system.

Has she/did she show any remorse for her behaviour? Is that an ongoing issue with her throwing tantrums when she's not the sole focus?

Forsaken-Teaching756 says:

NTA, but I would reply 'You're so right, it was really mean to exclude a child from the wedding her parents are invited to. Therefore I rescind the invite to you and your husband.'

OP added an update:

Everyone keeps asking, 'Why invite Linda at all?' My family is big on 'family is everything,' 'family first,' and 'respect your elders.' If I'd not invited Linda and her husband, the sh%t storm would be much more significant. The majority of my family would call me to tell me to ask her.