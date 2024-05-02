Man doesn't want to get GF engagement ring for proposal; 'She already has one.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

saying that they hope my GF breaks up with me and sues me. I was surprised to see that the verdict was NTA actually because every other comment I see is an insult against me, my gf (please stop insulting her, seriously, and stop blaming her for not finding the ring herself, she really tried looking for it!) or random reditors.

And now, OP's major update:

As you can see at the date, it all went a bit different. Even tho the verdict was NAH, lots of people decided to slide into my DMs and tell me how abusive and horrible I am, how stupid my gf was etc.

It really wore down on my mental health all weekend, so on Sunday I couldn't take it anymore and decided to tell her right then and use our anniversary for ring-shopping.