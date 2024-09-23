Man doesn't want to marry pregnant GF; 'Something is OFF with our relationship.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this man is worried that he can't go on in his relationship, he asks the internet:

"I can’t see myself settling down with my pregnant girlfriend of 5 years, AITAH?"

I (29M) have been in a relationship with my girlfriend (28F) for 5 years. We've had discussions about our future goals, including settling down, having children, and other similar aspects. Initially, we were both on the same page. I believed she was the one for me.

However, lately, I've been feeling a sense of boredom and monotony in our relationship. Our se% life is great, she's a wonderful cook, and she's objectively attractive.

There isn't anything inherently wrong in our relationship, but the thought of being stuck in a repetitive routine is becoming overwhelming for me. Additionally, three of her close friends are either engaged or married, and she keeps pressuring me about when we’ll take that step.